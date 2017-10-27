How Long Would It Take Your Country To Fix This Road? See Hilarious Responses – Photo
First of all, regardless of the fact that I am a Nigerian, I wont hide from speaking the truth. We are coursed with bad government and corruption masters. Fixing that road will take us decade not even years.
NB: As long as this didn’t happen in front of Aso Rock Abuja, it will take decades to fix it.
Check out the comments below…
