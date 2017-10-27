Pages Navigation Menu

How Nigeria saved N216bn on rice import – BON

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

  Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan   Nigeria has saved over $600m dollars (N216bn) from the importation of rice alone from Thailand and other countries since the nation’s domestic mass production flooded the markets under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. The figure represents a fraction of a staggering $22bn (N7.92tr) spent on importation of foods into the country annually prior to the advent of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Hello. Add your message here.