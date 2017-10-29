How poverty fuels domestic violence — Norsemen, NGO

By Providence Emmanuel

Lagos State Chapter of De Norsemen Kclub Inc., a non-governmental organisation committed to fighting injustice against humanity, has identified poverty as the root cause of violence against women.

Also, the club embarked on a street campaign as part of its International Day celebration held under the theme: “Say No To Violence Against Women.”

Coordinator, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Jubril Babatunde, said that the increase in violence against women is as a result of economic situation in the country, saying, “A lot of men need to be talked to because many of them are losing their jobs. Women too need to understand the challenges their husbands are facing. We need to orientate men that despite the economic situation, women hold the home together and, as long as you keep battering them, you are going to have a negative feedback on your children. Women need love from us and not battering, that is why we are taking it up as an organisation”.

On the NGO bill pending in the National Assembly, Babatunde said that the bill has its advantages and disadvantages, “but we need a holistic view where everybody would come together and contribute to what eventually comes out. We need to sit down and look at it. I believe it is work in progress, you cannot get it right in the first attempt.”

Board of Trustees member, Dr. Sola Giwa, stated: “Violence against women is something that we have seen which has not been checked by the government except of late. We are coming together to support Lagos State government to fight violence.

A member of the group, Mr. Ifewekwu Wilfred, said: “Violence against women should be treated under domestic violence in the home and not against just women but putting both genders as one because if we are looking at women, we should also look at men in the marriage, you must bring the two together as one.”

Meanwhile, De Norsemen Kclub Nigeria, strictly for men, was established in Nigeria in1993 with headquarters in Port Harcourt and has since grown from 10 members to three million with about 185 members in Lagos.

