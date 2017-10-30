Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Sagamu Residents Celebrated Anthony Joshua’s 20th Career Win Against Carlos Takam

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The whole world, especially Nigerians were geared up about the much anticipated boxing match between Nigerian-British heavyweight Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian-French boxer Carlos Takam. The amusing thing was that Nigerians, especially Sagamu were not excited to see who would emerge the winner because they already had a winner and, of course, it was their own …

The post How Sagamu Residents Celebrated Anthony Joshua’s 20th Career Win Against Carlos Takam appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.