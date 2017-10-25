How SEC Director-General Illegally Paid Self Severance Benefit, Awarded Contracts To His Companies – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
How SEC Director-General Illegally Paid Self Severance Benefit, Awarded Contracts To His Companies
Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Haliru Gwarzo, SaharaReporters can exclusively reveal, has perpetrated a variety of fraudulent activities since his appointment by former President Goodluck Jonathan for a …
SHOCKER: Gwarzo pocketed N104m severance pay from SEC shortly after he was named DG
