How Senate threatened Jonathan before he sacked Maina – David Mark
The former senate president speaks on the power-play between the Senate and the Jonathan administration, as lawmakers tried to get Mr. Maina sanctioned.
The post How Senate threatened Jonathan before he sacked Maina – David Mark appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!