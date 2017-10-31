How social media forced NNPC, NASS to cancel dinner – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
How social media forced NNPC, NASS to cancel dinner
The Nation Newspaper
Public opinion and criticism on the 31st of October compelled the members of the National Assembly to turn down the invitation to a dinner that the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru …
