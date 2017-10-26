How students leverage on NPL to improve learning

By Destiny Eseaga

NEURO-Linguistic Programming, NLP, the latest approach to improved thinking, superior communication, personal development and psychotherapy, has debuted in Nigeria. It is about how to communicate in the most appropriate and effective way. Its master practitioner and licensed trainer, Rajiv Sharma, said that NLP has impacted over 100,000 learners in several countries.

According to Rajiv, over the years, a variety of creative and brilliant people have leveraged on NLP unique methods and tools, helping to expand the model and organise it into a vast set of tools, skills, and information. He said: “In this process, Neuro-Linguistic Programming has made an astonishing contribution to personal and professional communication, growth, and change.

NLP’s ultimate objective is to contribute to increased choice, leading to more fulfilling lives. In other words, it is to assist you to change their mind about what is possible for them.

“Among the many elements of NLP, one important technique is that we form our unique internal maps of the world as a result of the way we perceive information absorbed through our five senses from the world around us. However, if you don’t know how to communicate what you want properly, it will keep bringing you unwanted and disappointing results both in your personal life and also in your work life,” he added.

The post How students leverage on NPL to improve learning appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

