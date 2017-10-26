Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How students leverage on NPL to improve learning

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

By Destiny Eseaga

NEURO-Linguistic Programming, NLP, the latest approach to improved thinking, superior communication, personal development and psychotherapy, has debuted in Nigeria. It is about how to communicate in the most appropriate and  effective way. Its master practitioner and licensed trainer, Rajiv Sharma, said that NLP has impacted over 100,000 learners in several countries.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to Rajiv, over the years, a variety of creative and brilliant people  have  leveraged on NLP unique methods and tools, helping to expand the  model and organise it into a vast set of tools, skills, and information.  He said: “In this process, Neuro-Linguistic Programming has made an astonishing contribution to personal and professional communication, growth, and change.

NLP’s ultimate objective is to contribute to increased choice, leading to more fulfilling lives. In other words, it is to assist you to change their mind about what is possible for them.

“Among the many elements of NLP, one important technique is that we form our unique internal maps of the world as a result of the way we perceive information absorbed through our five senses from the world around us. However, if you don’t know how to communicate what you want properly, it will keep bringing you unwanted and disappointing results both in your personal life and also in your work life,” he added.

 

The post How students leverage on NPL to improve learning appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.