How technical varsity plans to tackle youth unemployment crisis

The Vice Chancellor, The Technical University, (Tech-U), Ibadan, Prof. Ayobami Salami, yesterday explained how the new technical institution would innovatively end youth unemployment in the country.

He spoke yesterday at the corporate headquarters of The Guardian in Lagos, when he led the management team on a courtesy visit.Salami decried the rising youth unemployment, which he described as an unpleasant development capable of shattering the hope and aspiration of the country.

He disclosed that the Tech-U, which would formally take off before the end of next month, was birthed to address the menace.He said the institute would cultivate a cadre of technical professionals with the requisite entrepreneurial skills to create employment in the nation.

He said: “We are the first technical university, not only in Nigeria, but in the entire west and central Africa sub-region. Tech-U is not a university of technology, but a technical university.

“We are not just having unemployed youths, we are having an army of unemployable youths in the country who have the certificates, but no skills to back-up them. At the moment, tertiary institutions are producing graduates who do not fit into the market specifications. As long as that continues, there cannot be any development,” he said.

According top him, to make the students employable in Nigeria, and outside its shores, after their graduation, they are expected to be bilingual with a focus in French.

The VC added that the unique programmes were designed by a pool of intellectuals, industry practitioners and field experts, in accordance with the country’s development needs.

According to him, statistics showed that about two million youths enter the labour market every year, which he said, was like a time bomb waiting to explode.

