How The Kardashians Will Spilt Their $150 million E! Revenue

The Kardashian family have reportedly signed a $150million deal with E! to make five more series of their reality TV show. According to TMZ, the package will include all E! specials, and promotions related to the Kardashian Klan and this will take them through to 2019. Their Momager Kris Jenner who got the deal with …

The post How The Kardashians Will Spilt Their $150 million E! Revenue appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

