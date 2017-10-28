Pages Navigation Menu

How to beat breast cancer: Survivors

Some breast cancer survivors on Saturday said exercise and self-breast examination are critical in attaining healthy living and long life. Mrs Chioma Ikejiani, a Gender Activist with Jaytees Wellbeing, said this at a Cancer Awareness walk organised by Jaytees Clothes and Accessories in collaboration with Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and Pathcare Laboratories, among other stakeholders, in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk is part of activities to commemorate this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

