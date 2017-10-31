How To Gain Access To Cape Town’s Most Luxurious Properties [Video]

The difference between failure and success is often how you manage that.

So says Nina van Deventer, owner of NVD Property & Project Management, a location agency that specialises in finding you the perfect venue or luxury villa for your accommodation, event or photoshoot requirements.

Because we all know that sometimes you need a little bit of class to showcase your product all the more better.

While Cape Town is surrounded by idyllic beauty, it takes some effort to locate, book and organise an event or shoot at any one of the locations available.

But with NVD Property & Project Management’s unrivalled portfolio of exquisite properties, as well as Nina’s personal motto to “under-promise and over-deliver”, finding the ideal location has never been easier, especially if you’re looking for the ideal luxury accommodation for this December.

Take a look at a few of the properties NVD Property & Project Management has access to:

And here’s a closer look at some of the locations:

LUXX

Situated in the picture perfect exclusive area on the Atlantic Seaboard, this spectacular architectural master-piece opens up entirely to give you the 270-degree view of Camps Bay and the magnificent Twelve Apostles.

Bohemian Rhapsody

This beautiful property is situated in Somerset West with unprecedented views of mountain, ocean and vineyards.

Heatherfield

Heatherfield is a 1895 Sir Herbert Baker design property situated in the very vibrant suburb of Tamboerskloof, which borders the city centre that has been created for people looking for something more personal.

Cartel Rooftop Venue

Cape Town’s Premier Rooftop Bar & Event Location. The perfect location for Weddings, Year-end Functions, Corporate Events and more.

Nice, hey? Pop over here to see more.

Van Deventer’s latest task was to host the media launch event for JAN, a new 50-episode show focusing on Jan Hendricks, the only South African to have received a Michelin Star for his restaurant, reports Blue Bird Entertainment:

In JAN, this award-winning chef and culinary genius will invite DStv viewers to watch how he combines French and South African cooking in his restaurant, JAN, in Nice, France. This programme gives viewers an intimate look into the life of a creative artist, and also the processes that inspires Jan Hendrik to create his award-winning culinary creations. We discover how his childhood on a dairy farm in Mpumalanga prepared him for opening his restaurant in the capital of the culinary world, and why he received the highest accolade in the restaurant business three years later.

The launch was held at the Ideas Cartel Auditorium and Cartel Rooftop Venue and the event was a huge success – take a look at what went down:

With a new episode out every Tuesday at 7:30PM on the Afrikaans lifestyle channel VIA (DStv channel 147), the programme is simultaneously available on Showmax.

Whooo, local content for the win – check the trailer:

Pretty cool, hey?

For those of you who want an event like JAN‘s media launch, or are looking for the ultimate location for your product shoot or event, pop Nina an email on nina@nvdproperty.co.za. You can view her upmarket range of prime locations here and if any tickle your fancy, NVD Property & Project Management will ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible.

