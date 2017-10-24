How to ignite economic growth in SA – Moneyweb.co.za
How to ignite economic growth in SA
President Jacob Zuma unveiled a statue of Oliver Tambo earlier this month. Political turmoil is affecting economic growth in many African countries, an analyst says. Picture: Supplied. Political turmoil was a significant deterrent to new investment in …
