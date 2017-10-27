How we killed him—Suspect

Speaking to Vanguard, on how they killed Eluwa, Bobo said: “We were five in number. We saw the man and asked him to carry us to this forest. Two of us got on the motorcycle, while three were hiding in the bush.

“When the Okadaman brought us to the bush, one of us, David, alias Davido, used a metal to hit him and he fell down. I was shocked and immediately turned my back when they buried him. I was not happy.”

On why they killed him, Bobo said: “My friend said that he killed one of his brothers. Let me say the truth, I did not get any money after they killed him. One of us left with the motorcycle.”

The post How we killed him—Suspect appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

