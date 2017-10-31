Hushpuppi: Babymama releases Damning Audio, Calls him Deadbeat Dad

Twist after twist, the Hushpuppi train rumbles on. In a new audio released by Hushpuppi’s babymama, she tears him to shreds over his perceived lack of responsibility for his child. Recall that Hushpuppi claimed that she mismanaged the money sent to his child while she lived under another man’s roof. She has now released audio of a…

The post Hushpuppi: Babymama releases Damning Audio, Calls him Deadbeat Dad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

