“Hushpuppi’s Father is a Taxi Driver And His Mother is a Bread Seller!” Mompha reveals

Hushpuppi may just have been busted with new biography of his that surfaced online. Hushpuppi’s ‘bestie’, Ismaila Mustapha AKA Mompha in a shocking revelation disclosed personal informations about the self-acclaimed Gucci billionaire. Mompha, a Dubai-based certified bureau de change merchant, disclosed that Hushpuppi’s mum is a bread seller while his dad is a taxi driver. …

The post “Hushpuppi’s Father is a Taxi Driver And His Mother is a Bread Seller!” Mompha reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

