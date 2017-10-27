Pages Navigation Menu

“Hushpuppi’s Father is a Taxi Driver And His Mother is a Bread Seller!” Mompha reveals

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment

Hushpuppi may just have been busted with new biography of his that surfaced online. Hushpuppi’s ‘bestie’, Ismaila Mustapha AKA Mompha in a shocking revelation disclosed personal informations about the self-acclaimed Gucci billionaire. Mompha, a Dubai-based certified bureau de change merchant, disclosed that Hushpuppi’s mum is a bread seller while his dad is a taxi driver. …

