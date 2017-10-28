Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Actually Love Jeff Akoh”- Bisola Clarifies Statement on Relationship With Project Fame Star

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It seems Big Brother Nigeria finalist Bisola is swinging quite a bit on her stance on her alleged relationship with Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh. Recall that earlier, Bisola had posted a tweet in which she said she was in love with Akoh which she later said was a way to get people’s attention. In…

The post “I Actually Love Jeff Akoh”- Bisola Clarifies Statement on Relationship With Project Fame Star appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.