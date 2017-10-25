Pages Navigation Menu

I always knew I was going to progress into filmmaking – Banky W | WATCH

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In this alumni spotlight interview by New York Film Academy, R&B musician Banky W discusses his time studying there. The Nigerian superstar completed both the 8-Week Filmmaking and 8-Week Screenwriting programs at NYFA in New York City. He reveals that he always knew he was going to venture into filmmaking. He also shares his thoughts on […]

The post I always knew I was going to progress into filmmaking – Banky W | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

