I am single & searching – Ric Hassani speaks on Music & Relationships on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian pop act Ric Hassani has revealed that he used to be a rapper way before he decided to stick to what he loved doing which is pop music. Speaking to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds, the singer revealed that he started out rapping and he did that for 7 years before he decided to […]

The post I am single & searching – Ric Hassani speaks on Music & Relationships on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

