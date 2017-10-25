“I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry” – Brymo
Singer Brymo has described himself as the “best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry.” Brymo made the statement on Twitter, adding that he will not let people wait until he dies before they accept it. Of course, Nigerian music fans are expressing diverse opinions on his tweet, some agreeing with him, others […]
