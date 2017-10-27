I am the first governor to spend second term in Ekiti- Fayose declares

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has stated that he is the first governor in Nigeria to spend second term in their state while revealing that he would miss the people of Ekiti when his tenure ends. The governor also declined comment on his car, Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, which got burnt at Apapa-Osodi…

