I can’t invite Bobrisky to my show because of his bad grammar – Latasha Ngwube

Media personality Latasha Ngwube, during her ‘rubbin minds’ interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV has revealed she cannot invite Bobrisky to her show because of his ‘bad grammar’. Waiting for Bobrisky’s response! Watch the video here or below… I can’t invite Bobrisky on my show, due to his Bad grammar – Latasha Ngwube A …

The post I can’t invite Bobrisky to my show because of his bad grammar – Latasha Ngwube appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

