‘I demand s*x from my boyfriend everyday’- Amber Rose reveals

American model, Amber Rose, in a new interview, has revealed that she likes to have sexevery day with her boyfriend, 21 Savage. In a new interview with TMZ, though she’s probably joking, she said, ‘I demand s*x every day from my boyfriend, absolutely. It’s very healthy’. In the past, 21 Savage has been quoted saying, …

The post ‘I demand s*x from my boyfriend everyday’- Amber Rose reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

