I did not slap Borno lawmaker – Senator Ndume
Senator representing Borno South district in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, on Friday denied alleged assault on a member of Borno State House of Assembly, Bukar Daja-Ali. The House on Thursday alleged that Ndume slapped Bukar Daja-Ali, a member representing Damboa Constituency, at a political meeting in Maiduguri. A statement signed by the Speaker, Abdulkareem […]
