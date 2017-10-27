Pages Navigation Menu

I did not slap Borno lawmaker – Senator Ndume

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics

Senator representing Borno South district in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, on Friday denied alleged assault on a member of Borno State House of Assembly, Bukar Daja-Ali. The House on Thursday alleged that Ndume slapped Bukar Daja-Ali, a member representing Damboa Constituency, at a political meeting in Maiduguri. A statement signed by the Speaker, Abdulkareem […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

