I didn’t go more than 2 rounds, says man who raped 89-yr-old woman comatose

A 29-year-old man, Kehinde Ariyo, who allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman to coma, has said he did not go more than two rounds.

Ariyo was arrested by men of Osun Police Command and paraded by the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, who disclosed in Osogbo that the incident occurred at Ogudu area in Ilesa, at 11p.m. on October 27.

Ariyo said he was coming from a night party and that he needed a place to sleep till the following morning. He said he pleaded with the woman to allow him stay in her house till the morning and that the woman obliged him.

His confession

According to him, “mama asked me to sleep on a couch in the passage. I was already drunk. In the night, I went to the room where the woman slept and told her that I needed to tell her something. I told her to open her door and she did.

“I cannot remember other things. I just know that it was not more than two rounds and I know it was the work of Satan.”

According to Adeoye, the Police boss, during her ordeal in the hands of Ariyo, the woman sustained various degrees of injuries, passed out and was resuscitated at a private hospital.

According to Adeoye, the suspect lives in the same area as the victim, and had gone on errands for the old woman several times in the past.

His words: “The woman passed out during the rape, but came back to life after some hours; the suspect was arrested the next day.

“This is the height of wickedness in our society. The boy injured the woman in the process, but she has been treated.”

