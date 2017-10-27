Pages Navigation Menu

“I don’t want anybody to label me a Nollywood actor” – Jim Iyke

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actor/businessman, Jim Iyke whose acting career in the Nigerian movie industry took off in 2001, in an interview with Pulse Nigeria talked about a role he would love to play, and why he doesn’t want to be labeled ‘a Nollywood actor.’ “I have never played a gay role and I have no desire of playing anything …

