I Earned N75 For My Role In Village Headmaster – Remi Surutu

Yoruba actress Remi Oshodi, popularly known as Remi Surutu, has revealed her first earning as an actress. Speaking with Premium Times, the talented actress said she got paid N75 to act in popular 80’s TV series ‘The Village Headmaster.’ “I kicked off my acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series “Village Headmaster” and “Sparks”. My …

