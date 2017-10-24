“I feel just as much woman as I am man” – Sam Smith on being Non-Binary

Singer Sam Smith came out as gay in 2014, just before the release of his hit-packed first album “In the Lonely Hour.” In an interview with The Sunday Times, with his sophomore album “Thrill of it All” soon to be released, the singer has revealed he doesn’t identify as a cisgender man. “I love a heel,” […]

The post “I feel just as much woman as I am man” – Sam Smith on being Non-Binary appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

