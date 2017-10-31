I have confidence in President Buhari- Tinubu

By Richrd Elesho The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reiterated his confidence in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and dispelled the rumour of the presence of a cabal within his cabinet. Tinubu spoke with State House Correspondents on Monday, after a closed door meeting with Buhari ahead of the party’s caucus meeting in Abuja. According to agency reports, the president had earlier met with APC National Chairman Chief John Oyegun, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speakef Yakubu Dogars among others before giving audience to Tinubu.

