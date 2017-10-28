I killed my Uncle by mistake – Murder Suspect

A 22-year-old lady, identified as Tina Rebecca Sunday, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command, for killing her uncle, identified as Friday Mathew. The incident occurred in the Independence Layout area of Enugu on Thursday, October 26, 2017. It was gathered that the lady, Tina, a native of Ikot Udobang Ukanafon, in Akwa …

The post I killed my Uncle by mistake – Murder Suspect appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

