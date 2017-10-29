‘I Killed My Uncle When He Tried To Rape Me’ – Suspect Confesses

A 22-year-old lady has in her confessional statement to the Police in Enugu State disclosed that she killed her uncle while trying to prevent him from raping her.“

It was not my intention to kill him. I never intended to do so. He had been disturbing me for sex. I killed my uncle when he tried to rape me,” the suspect said.

The suspect, identified as Rebecca Tina, was arrested and is being held by the police for killing her uncle, Friday Mathew, at the Independence Layout area of Enugu on Thursday.

It is understood that Tina, an indigene of Ikot Udobang Ukanafon, Akwa Ibom State, was arrested by the operatives of New Haven Police Station, Enugu, while attempting to escape, after committing the crime.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident occurred around 8.30pm on October 26.

In the statement, Tina, according to the spokesperson, alleged that she killed him in self defence as he is fond of making sexual advances to her which she never liked.

“She further disclosed that on that fateful day at about 8.30pm in the night when she was lying down while expecting the deceased 10 year old son by name Thankgod Friday whom she had sent to go and buy sugar for her, that the uncle believing her to be sleeping, tried to have carnal knowledge of her which caused her to wake up forcefully and in a bid to save herself from the mess of the uncle, kicked him on his groin,” the spokesman said. “This angered the uncle who became violent and in the ensuing struggle, she headed for a stone near the door which she used in hitting his cheek,” he added. “The uncle consequently became unconscious and later died.” “Really it was not my intention to kill him as I never intended to do so. Although he has disturbed me sexually severally,” the suspect was quoted as saying. The statement continued: “When the child of the deceased came back and met the lifeless body of his father, he was allegedly warned by the suspect not to shout in order not to attract attention. “She (Tina) promised the young boy that she would take care of him. She then locked up the house and went away with the boy. She dropped him at one of their aunts’ place and disappeared. “The suspect is regretting her action and begging for forgiveness as she claimed that she never intended to kill her uncle.”

The post ‘I Killed My Uncle When He Tried To Rape Me’ – Suspect Confesses appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

