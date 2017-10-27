“I know God sent His angels” – Omoni Oboli after Fire Outbreak in her Home

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli on her Instagram revealed that she escaped what could have been a fatal incident after a fire outbreak in her home. Oboli’s air conditioning unit had caught fire, and it quickly spread to other parts of her room. She shared a video of the aftermath of the fire, writing: This God …

The post “I know God sent His angels” – Omoni Oboli after Fire Outbreak in her Home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

