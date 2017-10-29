Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Must Have Lost My Mind To Have Thought of Leaving Tiwa Savage – Teebillz

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz has confessed that he must have gone crazy to have ever thought of leaving his wife, Tiwa Savage following the controversy that rocked their marriage last year. He took to his Snapchat to confess and said: ‘this babe is so f**king sexy. I must have lost …

The post I Must Have Lost My Mind To Have Thought of Leaving Tiwa Savage – Teebillz appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.