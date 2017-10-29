Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I once ran out of a burning hotel to perform on stage –Yemi Alade

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Talented singer, Yemi Alade, has undoubtedly had a good run in her music career so far. She has been travelling all over the world non-stop for the past couple of years, and her fan base keeps expanding by the day. It is known that Alade is quite dedicated to her job but many would be …

The post I once ran out of a burning hotel to perform on stage –Yemi Alade appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.