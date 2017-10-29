“I Once Worked As A Mortician”- Actress Remi Surutu

Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu needs little or no introduction in the movie industry. The talented actress, in an interview, spoke about her acting career and how she has continued to stay relevant in the industry. Speaking on her acting career, she said; “I kicked off my acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series …

The post “I Once Worked As A Mortician”- Actress Remi Surutu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

