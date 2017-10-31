“I only did two round with the 85-year-old woman I raped to coma’ -Suspect

29-year-old Kehinde Ariyo, who allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman in Ilesa, Osun State was paraded yesterday at the State’s Police headquarters. According to the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the old woman ustained serious injury when she was being raped by the suspect, before she passed out. He further disclosed that the woman […]

The post “I only did two round with the 85-year-old woman I raped to coma’ -Suspect appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

