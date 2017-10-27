I Preferred Nemanja Matic To Eric Dier – Jose Mourinho

Manchester United were interested in signing Eric Dier over the summer but Jose Mourinho says Nemanja Matic was always the player he “really wanted”.

Eric Dier is likely to be among the starters against a club whose interest in signing him is well documented, with the Tottenham boss saying in his new book that Mourinho’s interest “destabilised” the England international.

Pochettino insists they have moved on from the issue and his United counterpart certainly feels things have worked out well, having instead signed Matic from former club Chelsea for an initial £35m.

“I have the player that I want to have,” Mourinho said of the defensive midfielder.

“Probably I have the player that I didn’t think it was possible to have, but in the end we got the player that I really wanted.”

The post I Preferred Nemanja Matic To Eric Dier – Jose Mourinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

