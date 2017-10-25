I receive calls about sexual harassment in Nollywood on a daily basis – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nigerian actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo says he receives calls about sexual harassment in Nollywood on a daily basis.

Kanayo, 55, told Reuters Foundation in an interview that actresses call him every day to say producers regularly ask them for sex. Some other practitioners in the industry corroborated his statement.

Other remarks:

“There are a lot of people abusing their position and demanding sexual favours. I have had to turn down jobs, walk out of sets. There are plenty, plenty times I didn’t get a part because I didn’t agree to sleep with somebody,” said Dorothy Njemanze , an actress in the industry.

, an actress in the industry. On her part, Eeefy Ike said people no longer see it as a problem if you complain about it. She said if you complained, people within the industry would wonder why you were making a fuss. “There is also a lot of poverty. In Hollywood, if acting doesn’t work out, you can always go and get another job. In Nigeria, it’s difficult to get another job so there is (more) pressure on women to sleep with powerful men.”

