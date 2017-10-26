Pages Navigation Menu

I Regret Bleaching My Skin – Popular Boxer, Bukom Banku Admits

A former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has admitted regretted ever bleaching his skin. The boxer who had been flaunting his heavily bleached skin some months back had admitted that he was bleaching to become Ghana’s ambassador to Germany.  I am bleaching myself for German people to know that German peo­ple …

