I Remain Fully Focused On Burnley – Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has once again played down reports linking him with the vacant position at Everton.

Since Ronald Koeman was sacked by the Toffees on Monday, Sean Dyche has remained as one of the favourites to succeed the Dutchman at Goodison Park, but the Clarets boss has maintained that his focus remains on trying to keep Burnley in the top half of the Premier League table.

The 46-year-old told reporters: “I’m respectful of all clubs and all situations, but I am equally respectful of my situation here.

“I’ve been through it, I’ve had the experience of those sort of links at various times. I just continue to get on with what I do here and that is the focus.”

Next week, Dyche will mark his five-year anniversary at Turf Moor with a home meeting with Newcastle United.

