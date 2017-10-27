Pages Navigation Menu

"I Want To Date Goodluck Jonathan" – US Model Who Stepped Out Almost Unclad At D’banj’s Tour

I think this girl is going crazy. Symba, the curvy American model who has been disturbing Nigerians for a while now, has declared intentions to go after married former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan because of his wealth. 
She stated that her ‘baby daddy’ – Aliko Dangote will have to sit down for a while while she pursues her new catch in a new video she made.
This may may sound like a joke, however, if you are aware that the lady had earlier released a message on her Instagram page saying she needed a rich Nigerian Sugar Daddy, then you can begin to think along her true aim.
Well, I wish her success in her endeavors but got to warn you lady, don’t let Aunty peace catch you, else gunner is your name and she go use grammar wash you down …lol
Video below..

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

