I will ensure effective policy coordination- Mustapha

Incoming Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) Boss Mustapha has assured that he will drive effective policy coordination to guarantee that government gets result from policies churned out by it.

Speaking on the slow and poor implementation of government policies, he vowed to add the necessary speed that will drive the process to achieve desired results

Mustapha, during his first interaction with Journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, after meeting with President Buhari, said he was optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will deliver going forward on its promises as he intend to draw a synergy with other government officials to ensure results.

“I saw how robust and how uplifted the President is in his spirit and in spite of the enormity of the fact that he has to deal with navigating the affairs of this nation. But he looked in-charge, quite calm and calculated, and the beauty about it is that his recovery process has been very very remarkable, is just a miracle and I just want to thank God for that”

According to Mustapha who said he has a general picture of the direction of government, said assured that he ensure that the whatever is lacking in the policy coordination will Be addressed

” I can assure you that my responsibility is that of coordination and ensuring the implementation of government policies as generated. Nigeria is not in lack of information and policy formulation, sometimes is the synergy of those policies for the purposes of attending the goal that has been lacking, and I think those are some of the things that I am going to bring to the office. There must be coordination, there must be synergy so that we can have a thrust that can move us forward”

“We need an emergency acceleration to get out of where we are, and I can assure you that Mr President is focussed on the three-pronged approach to take his government to fight corruption, diversify the economy and also the other aspect of security. We’ve done so much in the area of security. Even the diversification of the economy so much has been achieved”

” I have been speaking to some of the governors, they are doing remarkable work with the Anchor grower scheme‎ and other schemes that are coming up. I believe that if we can do that consistently for a number of years we’ll get out of this quagmire.

” A nation that cannot feed itself has a long way to go in terms of institutional and industrial development. So, like I said I will not be too quick to say what I am going to do in office, but I have a general picture. Mr President has cast the vision, all of us that are appointees of government have the singular responsibility to ensure that we run with that vision”

” He has made it plain and whichever vision that has been made plain for those that are being charged with responsibilities we are supposed to run with that vision to ensure that at the end of the day the dividends of democracy is delivered to the people of Nigeria”

“We went round and campaigned and sought for their mandate, freely they gave us and it behoves on us charged with responsibilities to ensure that we do not disappoint them. The expectations are great out there”

“You live with families and you know the expectations of families. You live in communities, you know the expectations of those communities. You live in geographical jurisdictions and you know the expectations of those people”

” But we’ve come at a time when the resources are very very lean, in some cases not available but I believe with prudent management as being put in place by Mr President we’ll be able to navigate these very difficult terrain and at the end of the day every Nigerian will have a smile on his face”

“We are not promising heaven on earth, but we can move our people from this state of squalor in which they are to a state where there will be hope, there will be expectations”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

