I will never convine against Goodluck Jonathan – Olisa Metuh

Former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic party ( PDP ) has denied conniving with anyone to bring down the reputation of his ex- boss, Goodluck Jonathan. Mr. Metuh, who said this via a statement on Thursday, personally signed by him said the ex-president was needed to corroborate evidence in his (Metuh) favour. Mr. Metuh …

The post I will never convine against Goodluck Jonathan – Olisa Metuh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

