I Will Not Go Bankrupt Like My Predecessors – Anthony Joshua

Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has vowed not to make the financial mistakes made by his predecessors as he prepares for the fourth defence of his IBF heavyweight title against late replacement Carlos Takam on Saturday night, The Independent reports. Joshua’s earning potential has rocketed along with his profile since he emphatically announced his arrival on…

The post I Will Not Go Bankrupt Like My Predecessors – Anthony Joshua appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

