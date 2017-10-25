I Will Not Go Bankrupt Like My Predecessors – Anthony Joshua
Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has vowed not to make the financial mistakes made by his predecessors as he prepares for the fourth defence of his IBF heavyweight title against late replacement Carlos Takam on Saturday night, The Independent reports. Joshua’s earning potential has rocketed along with his profile since he emphatically announced his arrival on…
