I won’t contest as governor in 2019 – Ladoja declares

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

An ex-Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja on Saturday declared that he will not contest the 2019 governorship election in the state. The Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland who just returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this declaration while speaking on an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM live program tagged ‘Political Circuit’. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

