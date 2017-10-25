Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joshua vs Takam: Anthony Joshua vows to ‘chop down’ Carlos Takam – SkySports

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Joshua vs Takam: Anthony Joshua vows to 'chop down' Carlos Takam
SkySports
Anthony Joshua has again threatened to target Carlos Takam's body as he plots to fight "in a phone box". The IBF and WBA 'super' heavyweight champion will be four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, …
I won't go bankrupt like Tyson, says JoshuaVanguard
Anthony Joshua: I would still fight Tyson Fury even if he was 40 stoneESPN
'You need to get LAID' Boxing legend tells Anthony Joshua to ditch sex banDaily Star
Stuff.co.nz –Daily Mail –The Sun –The Times
all 110 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.