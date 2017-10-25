Joshua vs Takam: Anthony Joshua vows to ‘chop down’ Carlos Takam – SkySports
|
|
Anthony Joshua has again threatened to target Carlos Takam's body as he plots to fight "in a phone box". The IBF and WBA 'super' heavyweight champion will be four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, …
