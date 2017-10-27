I wrote my book to expose Buhari, APC govt as liars – Reno

Bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on electronic media, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that he wrote his book, “Facts versus Fiction….” to specifically expose the current President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, APC, party on what he said were their lies and propaganda which they used, according to him, to hoodwink Nigerians into voting them into power.

Pastor Omokri also said that while the former President Jonathan is a shy very person, Buhari’s government, conversely, is fraught corruption.

Also on another note, Pastor Omokri who underpinned his point on a billboard by an APC governor pointed out an error in the spelling of an academic field of study, saying the change the APC government brought to Nigeria is riddled with mistakes that have smeared the education sector.

This is the change that @APCNigeria brought to Nigeria. Universities that can’t spell ‘veterinary’ and other basic everyday academic terms. pic.twitter.com/LeicTOenNr — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 27 October 2017

