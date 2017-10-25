Ibadan UNESCO learning City – Oyo Govt

Oyo State Government on Tuesday said that its efforts in turning around the education sector in the state is yielding fruitful results as Ibadan, the state capital has been adopted as a learning city by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). It also stated that the state will be honoured with the […]

Ibadan UNESCO learning City – Oyo Govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

