IBB's son, Aminu appointed Unity Bank chairman

Daily Post Nigeria

Aminu Babangida, son of former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has been appointed the Chairman of Unity Bank. Hide quoted text. Babangida's appointment was disclosed in a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website on Thursday.

CBN Confirms Babangida as Unity Bank Chairman Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)



