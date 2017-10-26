IBB’s son, Aminu appointed Unity Bank chairman – Daily Post Nigeria
IBB's son, Aminu appointed Unity Bank chairman
Aminu Babangida, son of former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has been appointed the Chairman of Unity Bank. Hide quoted text. Babangida's appointment was disclosed in a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website on Thursday.
