IBB’s son, Aminu appointed Unity Bank chairman

Aminu Babangida, son of former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has been appointed the Chairman of Unity Bank. Hide quoted text Babangida’s appointment was disclosed in a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website on Thursday. The notice signed by Mohammed Shehu, the bank’s secretary, said the appointment was approved by the Central […]

IBB’s son, Aminu appointed Unity Bank chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

